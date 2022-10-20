ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

hopeprescott.com

Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Issue 4 aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. It is the only measure on the ballot this November that was petitioned and added to the ballot by the people, not through the Arkansas Legislature. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
JONESBORO, AR
dequeenbee.com

Record fish caught in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kait 8

Arkansas Department of Transportation crews preparing for winter season

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work has already begun preparing for winter weather. They said it’s a year-round job to keep equipment and supplies ready for the winter months. Keeping those things in check requires a handful of employees, which everyone...
ARKANSAS STATE

