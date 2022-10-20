Read full article on original website
Ark. schools will not mandate COVID vaccines, Governor Asa Hutchinson announces
Hutchinson said that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions, especially with a relatively new vaccine.
hopeprescott.com
Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows support of Arkansas recreational marijuana measure fading
New polling data released Sunday shows support for allowing recreational use of marijuana Arkansas appears to be falling just over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box.
Arkansas health experts see rise in RSV and flu cases among children
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just as the Arkansas Department of Health predicted, flu cases have been on the rise this year. "There actually are more cases of flu already this year and this year's flu season, as compared to most Octobers," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
KHBS
Issue 4 aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. It is the only measure on the ballot this November that was petitioned and added to the ballot by the people, not through the Arkansas Legislature. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what...
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
KHBS
Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
dequeenbee.com
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana
Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
dequeenbee.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Not a ‘Trick’ for ‘Treats’ – candy inflation makes impact on the state
Economists are seeing that rising prices are affecting everything from gasoline to groceries is also making the October holiday a more expensive one in 2022.
Home fires expected to increase during winter, experts share safety tips
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's that time of year again when we start heating our homes because it's colder— and according to American Red Cross, home fires in our region have increased by about 40%. Experts said that heating plays a big role in the uptick. "It's a...
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Kait 8
Arkansas Department of Transportation crews preparing for winter season
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work has already begun preparing for winter weather. They said it’s a year-round job to keep equipment and supplies ready for the winter months. Keeping those things in check requires a handful of employees, which everyone...
KHBS
Arkansas governor's debate: Candidates respond to question on media access
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for governor of Arkansas were asked how available and open they would be to local news journalists as governor during a debate in Conway on Friday.Watch their full answers in the video player above. Chris Jones, a Democrat, said the news media plays a...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
