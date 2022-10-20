ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers

What a storm we have! There’s a huge temperature divide across New Mexico this afternoon from the 40s to the 80s northwest to southeast. The cold front is sitting over central NM this evening bringing extreme wind. Top gusts have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Warm, windy Saturday before the storm

Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Big changes on the way starting Sunday

The first significant fall storm system that we have been talking about all week is arriving this weekend. Today there was already some breezy winds, but temperatures remained above average. Tomorrow winds will come along with a cold front, bringing significantly stronger gusts and wetter conditions. Strong winds will begin...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OutThere Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Winds Picking Up Into the Weekend

It’s about to get windy across New Mexico this weekend as a large jet stream digs into the state. This jet stream may bring some of the strongest upper level winds that the state has seen for October. The system will also bring a significant cool down into early next week, along with rain and snow chances.
NEW MEXICO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow

A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
NEW MEXICO STATE
sweetwaternow.com

First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
WYOMING STATE
kwbg.com

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
DES MOINES, IA
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd

Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West...
OREGON STATE
KRQE News 13

Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend

Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
losalamosreporter.com

Sad Moment In Time For Some…

Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend

Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OutThere Colorado

32 inches? Wild forecast says big snow in Colorado over upcoming days

With multiple media sources reporting that big snow is about to hit the American West this weekend, locals are probably wondering what that means for Colorado. Winter forecasting website Powderchasers is calling for two rounds of snow to hit British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies, with one set to hit this weekend and another set to hit at the start of the next week. Mapping shows that snowfall in parts of Colorado could be significant, with the west-central mountains and the southwest mountains expected to be hit the hardest. An American GFS map the website features shows potential for snowfall in the double-digits, possibly reaching toward 20 inches.
COLORADO STATE

