Sidney Daily News
Spherion awards prizes to workers
SIDNEY — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting is thanking the employees they have hired with weekly prizes for working. “This was a Spherion corporate idea,” said Karen Grothause, co-owner of the local Spherion franchise. “They came up with the idea last year. “At this time in the workforce,...
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold across U.S.
XENIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination. The Xenia-based company said the products were produced on Sept. 8 and may contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The affected product is […]
Sidney Daily News
Birch Solar denied
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
Sidney Daily News
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
countynewsonline.org
Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 11/5
When: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 @ 9:00AM, doors open at 8:00AM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #2 (white building), 5317 Sebring Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: 2 vintage restored cars! 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria and a 1965 Buick Skylark 2-door Convertible. 1988 Buick Parke Ave., Mower, Utility Trailer, Shop Tools and Equipment, Laen & Garden Equipment, Furniture, Household Items, Antiques, Collectibles & More.
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stops in Trumbull County
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley made a campaign stop in Trumbull County.
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Sidney Daily News
Shopping for baked goods
Donna Herbert, of Sidney, gets some bakery items during the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center’s annual fall fundraiser Friday. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
WDTN
Morris Furniture Company Celebrating 75th Anniversary
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company launched a $75,000 Donation Match Campaign for Pink Ribbon Girls in Honor of their 75th Anniversary. Giving back is a major part of Morris Furniture Company’s mission. To commemorate 75 years of Making Homes Great, Morris partnered with the Pink Ribbon Girls during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
