Broncos’ Russell Wilson won’t play vs. Jets | Why Robert Saleh’s defense can’t get complacent
DENVER — One of the NFL’s biggest names won’t be on the field Sunday when the Jets play the Broncos. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Backup Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. This might...
Here’s an update on Giants TE Daniel Bellinger’s serious eye injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger, who has emerged as one of the better rookie tight ends in the...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD
Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
Giants’ defense delivered big plays to beat Jaguars | Jaylon Smith’s fourth-and-one stop the biggest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The overall defensive performance probably did not please first-year Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in a lot of ways. The outcome, however, surely thrilled Martindale and all of Giants nation once again. At least that’s the way it sounded inside Jacksonville’s home stadium. The Giants’ fans might...
Stunning Giants now 6-1 after beating Jaguars: Magical season rolls on with another comeback win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another week, another Giants comeback win. And while Sunday’s 23-17 victory at the Jaguars wasn’t a shock-the-NFL moment, it kept this magical season rolling for rookie head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones, who played marvelously in Jacksonville. The Giants, winners of four...
Giants’ injuries piling up in Jaguars game: Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson exit; Daniel Bellinger taken to hospital with eye injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evan Neal, the Giants’ prized rookie right tackle, injured his left leg in Sunday’s game at the Jaguars. And while the severity of the injury is unclear, it doesn’t look good. Officially, Neal has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game...
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Giants’ defense makes sure longest yard is one Jacksonville could not get on game’s final play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had been picking up yards in huge chunks all game Sunday against the Giants’ defense and now they needed 17 more to tie and then likely win the game with an extra point. Nobody on the Giants’ sideline was happy about the situation...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger ranks high among NFL tight ends after not ranking at all his senior year at San Diego State
Chris Myarick was nice enough to play along Thursday when he was asked to guess where his Giants rookie teammate Daniel Bellinger fit in last season among the all-conference tight ends in the Mountain West Conference. “Probably at the top of the list, I guess,” said Myarick, who shares the...
Giants’ Leonard Williams ‘eager to get back’ to usual pass rushing ways — and here’s what it’ll take
Earlier in his career, when he played for the Jets, Leonard Williams used to always begin his Monday media conference calls the same way. “Hello, this is Leonard,” he would say in a pleasant tone. Now, Williams is ready to reintroduce himself — and not kindly — to the...
