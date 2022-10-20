ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD

Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
DraftKings promo code Week 7: Bet $5, win $200 on any NFL game this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For NFL bettors, a DraftKings promo code already leads to a welcome bonus up to $1,050. But now, a second deal offers $200...
