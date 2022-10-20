Read full article on original website
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google over alleged collecting of users' biometric data without consent
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a suit Thursday claiming the tech giant is gathering Texans' voice and facial recognition data without permission, which the company strongly denies.
News Channel 25
Donald Trump energizes South Texas voters ahead of early voting, as Republicans predict red 'tsunami'
ROBSTOWN — Former President Donald Trump swooped in to South Texas on Saturday to energize Republicans for the midterm elections in Texas, saying his supporters would fuel wide margins of victory. “This Nov. 8, the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide,” Trump said during a rally...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Benjamin Cole's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
The 57-year-old death row inmate died by lethal injection on Thursday despite calls from his attorneys to stay the execution considering his mental health.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Democratic chairman responds to Trump’s South Texas rally
ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Donald Trump’s rally in South Texas, calling the former president “a joke.”. In a news release, Hinojosa spoke against the rally, which is scheduled to feature additional speakers including Texas Lt....
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values
(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas
Former President Trump is holding a rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening. During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial incumbent Greg Abbott as he seeks reelection against Beto O’Rourke (D). He will also be campaigning for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas), who are both running for reelection.
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Biden announces sale of 15 million barrels of reserve oil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he would authorize the sale of more oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as his administration scrambles to rein in high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the Department of Energy...
Poll shows the Abbott vs. O'Rourke race tightening after campaign's only debate
The first public poll taken since the Sept. 30 debate between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke shows a tightening race with the incumbent's lead within the margin of error. The results of the poll by Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, varied from other surveys taken...
Oath Keeper wanted U.S. Congress to 'be afraid' of certifying Biden win
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Florida member of the far-right Oath Keepers testified on Tuesday that he had been ready to use violence to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying Republican Donald Trump's election defeat, saying he wanted lawmakers to "be afraid."
How an ex-Army officer recruited migrants for DeSantis' San Antonio flights
Perla Huerta convinced Emmanuel to reel in other migrants. Now he's working with San Antonio Police.
Lina Hidalgo calls out GOP commissioners after latest no-show
'They're taking the people of Harris County for fools.'
NPR
In Texas, Democrats and Republicans are trying to win over Latino swing voters
As Republicans try to regain control of Congress, they're hoping to improve their numbers among Latino voters in this year's elections, particularly in Texas. But it's not clear if the party's outreach is creating a significant enough edge for Republicans when it comes to the Latino vote. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.
