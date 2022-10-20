ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot

After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

