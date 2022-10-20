Read full article on original website
Plymouth man facing charges after barricading himself in house with 7-year-old boy
A Plymouth man is facing charges after a stabbing and subsequent standoff on Samoset St. Saturday night. According to Plymouth police, 50-year-old Herman Smith, of Plymouth, is facing several felony charges including assault to murder while armed, child endangerment, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest.
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
Suspect in Plymouth stabbing incident arrested, SWAT rescues 7-year-old boy from barricaded house
A suspect in an alleged Plymouth stabbing incident was arrested Saturday night after a lengthy operation that included law enforcement from all levels of government and a SWAT team rescuing a seven-year-old boy from a barricaded home. According to a spokesperson from the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to Samoset...
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years
Keith Jensen was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.
Have you seen me? Police searching for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing since Tuesday. Raynham Police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. She lives in the area of Orchard and King Street, according to officials.
Boston police announce 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
BOSTON — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer, authorities announced Thursday. Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Curtis Ashford, Jr., of Dorchester, according to the Boston Polce Department.
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
Braintree man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, possessing ammunition
A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.
Massachusetts man who stole from child who has down syndrome, battling cancer, sentenced
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who broke into a vehicle in Somerset earlier this year and stole from the family of a local boy known as “Superhero Alex” was convicted by a District Court Judge and sentenced to jail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Garrett...
Convicted felon awaiting trial faces new drug, gun charges
Keurys Pena, 33, is accused of selling a person fentanyl pills and powder on at least seven occasions between June and October 2022, according to court documents.
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
Police: Suspects used $1K in counterfeit bills at East Providence store
The transactions were made at the Walgreens on Warren Avenue, according to police.
Man who robbed 2 elderly women sentenced to state prison
The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.
