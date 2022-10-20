Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
fox5dc.com
Second student reports not receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
A second student is reporting not receiving scholarship money promised by The Juneteenth Foundation after FOX 5 reported in September, that a college senior from Prince George's County was still waiting on a $10,000 scholarship promised to her over the summer. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the story.
WTOP
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years
A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years. The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity. The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to...
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fairfax Teacher Gets Rent Hike Surprise — “Then she opened up her lease renewal and gasped. [Rent] went up. By 25 percent. For an unfussy, one-bedroom apartment in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.” [Washington Post]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 63 and...
District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
NBC Washington
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill
Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
Youngkin’s plan to leave RGGI could impact Alexandria flood prevention efforts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Flooding has been a major problem in Alexandria for a while, and it’s only getting worse. Now there’s some concern about how the city could fund projects designed to prevent flooding. Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear during the campaign he wanted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives […]
Power struggle in Glenarden as city council looks to change structure of government
GLENARDEN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Glenarden City Council is looking to change the structure of the government, which could change the power of the mayor. According to city council members, there has not been a charter amendment review process in years. Dozens of residents showed up for a meeting at the Glenarden Municipal […]
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
