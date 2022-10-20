ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Fairfax Teacher Gets Rent Hike Surprise — “Then she opened up her lease renewal and gasped. [Rent] went up. By 25 percent. For an unfussy, one-bedroom apartment in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.” [Washington Post]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 63 and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill

Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington City Paper

D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order

When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

