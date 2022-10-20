Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wheels of justice could turn slower because of Central Valley attorney shortage
The wheels of justice may be turning more slowly in the Central Valley right now because there aren't enough lawyers.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Tulare Co.’s school board races
Four trustees on the Visalia Unified School District Board of Education are facing challengers in the November election. A number of the trustees have overseen a district that weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and tumultuous senior leadership as the district is on its third superintendent in the last four years. To...
GV Wire
Time for Change or Status Quo? FUSD Trustee Candidates Weigh in on Issues
Voters in four of Fresno Unified School District’s seven trustee areas will decide in the Nov. 7 election who will be at the political helm of the state’s third-largest school district. The candidates include four incumbents — longtime Trustee Valerie Davis, with nearly two decades on the School...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
Punishment for the first of 5 defendants in deadly Bowlero fight & shooting
A sheriff's deputy handcuffed 29-year-old Isaac Havens in court so he can begin his one-year jail sentence for assault.
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession
PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
16th annual Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association Golf Tournament held
Deputies, officers and community leaders hit the links to raise money to support the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.
Vigil held in Reedley for domestic violence awareness
Dozens gathered in the City of Reedley to not only pray for victims and communities impacted by domestic violence, but to pray for guidance to stop the cycle of abuse.
United Student Pride at Fresno State celebrating 35 years
United Student Pride at Fresno State is celebrating 35 years since it first began in the Fall of 1987.
DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head
FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
Man with boyfriend assaulted in Tower District hate crime, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A same-sex couple was the target of a hate crime last week in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before midnight on Friday, officials said a 39-year-old man was walking with his boyfriend near Olive and Yosemite avenues when they passed by two other people. Investigators said […]
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
Two arrested following shooting, pursuit, and crash in Kings County
The pursuit started Friday night around midnight when Kings County Sheriff's deputies spotted a speeding vehicle after hearing gunshots
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
Tulare County Deputies make arrests in Cutler Food Mart shooting
Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.
