Sanger, CA

Breaking down Tulare Co.’s school board races

Four trustees on the Visalia Unified School District Board of Education are facing challengers in the November election. A number of the trustees have overseen a district that weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and tumultuous senior leadership as the district is on its third superintendent in the last four years. To...
Time for Change or Status Quo? FUSD Trustee Candidates Weigh in on Issues

Voters in four of Fresno Unified School District’s seven trustee areas will decide in the Nov. 7 election who will be at the political helm of the state’s third-largest school district. The candidates include four incumbents — longtime Trustee Valerie Davis, with nearly two decades on the School...
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession

PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head

FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
