Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams announced additional guest speakers and details on Thursday for his Mighty Dream Forum.
According to a press release, the three-day event will take place from November 1-3 and is a first-of-its-kind gathering that is designed to facilitate idea exchange networking and conversation about matters of diversity, equality and inclusion in business.Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia and beyond are scheduled to attend the forum, including seven-time world champion and Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton, The SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, astronaut Leland Melvin, comedian Hannibal Buress and more.
Williams also announced the lineup for the concerts that will cap off each night. Performers will include Thundercat, Saba, Joe Kay, and Kaytranada.Previous Coverage: A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
