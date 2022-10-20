ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams announced additional guest speakers and details on Thursday for his Mighty Dream Forum.

According to a press release, the three-day event will take place from November 1-3 and is a first-of-its-kind gathering that is designed to facilitate idea exchange networking and conversation about matters of diversity, equality and inclusion in business.

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia and beyond are scheduled to attend the forum, including seven-time world champion and Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton, The SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, astronaut Leland Melvin, comedian Hannibal Buress and more.

Williams also announced the lineup for the concerts that will cap off each night. Performers will include Thundercat, Saba, Joe Kay, and Kaytranada.

Previous Coverage: A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum

For a full list of conversations and concerts for the Might Dream Forum, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

