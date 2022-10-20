Read full article on original website
CDC's push for quicker public health messaging faces obstacles
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats and simplify public messaging is already facing roadblocks, Politico reported Oct. 21. CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced the agency's plan for reforms Aug. 17, acknowledging that it had failed to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, two...
New student enrollment down for health professions, clinical sciences in 2022
U.S. workers and professionals are considering alternative options to formal higher education, and the number of students seeking degrees in healthcare reflects the downward trend of overall college enrollment. College enrollment continues to decline, down 1.1 percent overall from 2021 to 2022, marking a two-year decline of 3.2 percent since...
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
CMS unveils 340B hospital payment plan after court battle
CMS will pay 340B hospitals at average sales price plus 6 percent — rather than average sales price minus 22.5 percent — for all calendar year 2022 drug claims with modifier "JG," the American Hospital Association said Oct. 20. The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled Sept....
