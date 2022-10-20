ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association

"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association. In 1814, members of the Medical Society of South Carolina—largely a Charleston organization—founded the South Carolina Medical Association (SCMA) in an effort to organize physicians across the state. The object of the association was to advance the “common interests of the medical profession in South Carolina.” SCMA evolved into an influential professional body, providing leadership and support in statewide efforts to combat epidemic and endemic disease, build hospitals, provide vaccinations/inoculations and school examinations for children, improve medical and nursing education, and educate the public on medical matters. Since 1905, SCMA has published the Journal of the South Carolina Medical Association, the oldest medical journal in the South. Today, more than seventy percent of the licensed physicians in South Carolina were members of the South Carolina Medical Association.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Students participate in tractor safety race at South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were at the South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, shifting gears and turning wheels for the FFA Tractor Safety and Operations Competition. "Today, we have over 50 teams participating," said Jason Gore with Clemson University Cooperative Extension...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
News19 WLTX

SC State Fair hosts scavenger hunt for families, kids, adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's lot to explore at the South Carolina State Fair. That's why scavenger hunts are underway. "I actually love scavenger hunts," West Columbia resident Adrienne Caso, said. Fairgoers are taking on a challenge that involves walking, thinking and a competitive spirit. Families and kids are scouring...
WRDW-TV

S.C. ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 in list of most beautiful states

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S. South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live...
GEORGIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
News19 WLTX

Physics Day inspiring next generation of scientists at SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Physics Day has brought teachers and students to the South Carolina State Fair since 1997. “When you come to the fair and we actually study forces in motion, that’s part of the state’s standards, but they do that by riding rides so we try to add a fun element to the science, said USC physics professor David Tedeschi.
News19 WLTX

Beekeepers association gives the 'buzz' on bees at the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Beekeepers Association is giving people the 'buzz' on bees at the South Carolina State Fair. Beekeeper Lizanne Melton says bees are an integral part of the ecosystem. “Without bees, where would we be?" Melton asked. According to Melton, her booth is one of...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

