Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Security measures at the South Carolina State Fair operate around the clock
COLUMBIA, S.C. — During the two weeks of the South Carolina State Fair, almost 400,000 people walk through the gates, according to Director of Safety Matt Laschuma. To keep people safe, security measures happen around the clock. "Most people will never know what it takes to put this fair...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association
"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association. In 1814, members of the Medical Society of South Carolina—largely a Charleston organization—founded the South Carolina Medical Association (SCMA) in an effort to organize physicians across the state. The object of the association was to advance the “common interests of the medical profession in South Carolina.” SCMA evolved into an influential professional body, providing leadership and support in statewide efforts to combat epidemic and endemic disease, build hospitals, provide vaccinations/inoculations and school examinations for children, improve medical and nursing education, and educate the public on medical matters. Since 1905, SCMA has published the Journal of the South Carolina Medical Association, the oldest medical journal in the South. Today, more than seventy percent of the licensed physicians in South Carolina were members of the South Carolina Medical Association.
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
Students participate in tractor safety race at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were at the South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, shifting gears and turning wheels for the FFA Tractor Safety and Operations Competition. "Today, we have over 50 teams participating," said Jason Gore with Clemson University Cooperative Extension...
Study: South Carolina is least ‘energy-efficient’ state, Alabama is second least
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new study released Tuesday by WalletHub found that South Carolina is the least “energy-efficient” state in the country. South Carolina ranked 48th in the list. WalletHub notes that Alaska and Hawaii are not included in the study due to a lack of data, placing South Carolina at 48th of […]
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Officials sign agreement to grow South Carolina, Taiwan educational relations
Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week.
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.
SC State Fair hosts scavenger hunt for families, kids, adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's lot to explore at the South Carolina State Fair. That's why scavenger hunts are underway. "I actually love scavenger hunts," West Columbia resident Adrienne Caso, said. Fairgoers are taking on a challenge that involves walking, thinking and a competitive spirit. Families and kids are scouring...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
S.C. ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 in list of most beautiful states
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S. South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live...
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
Physics Day inspiring next generation of scientists at SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Physics Day has brought teachers and students to the South Carolina State Fair since 1997. “When you come to the fair and we actually study forces in motion, that’s part of the state’s standards, but they do that by riding rides so we try to add a fun element to the science, said USC physics professor David Tedeschi.
Beekeepers association gives the 'buzz' on bees at the SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Beekeepers Association is giving people the 'buzz' on bees at the South Carolina State Fair. Beekeeper Lizanne Melton says bees are an integral part of the ecosystem. “Without bees, where would we be?" Melton asked. According to Melton, her booth is one of...
