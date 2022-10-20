Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Kanye: I am only divorced from Kim on paper
Kanye West will love Kim Kardashian "for life." The 45-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - was married to reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm but insisted that the pair are only divorced "on paper" and wants to continue to be her "protector."
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
WFMZ-TV Online
Kris Jenner wishes Kim Kardashian a happy 42nd birthday with throwback home video footage
Kris Jenner has wished Kim Kardashian a happy 42nd birthday. The 66-year-old matriarch is mother to Kim, Kourtney, 43, Khloe, 38, and 35-year-old Rob with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner and took to social media on Friday (21.10.22) to pay tribute to her "little girl" on her special day.
