Related
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
Madonna Just Wore Highly Controversial Platform Crocs by Balenciaga—Thoughts?
Lest we forget, Madonna reminded us once again that she is the quintessential material girl, and we are still living in a material world. The music icon has been experimenting with her personal style as of late, showing off different looks on her Instagram. Recently, Madonna was spotted wearing the controversial shoes of the moment: the Balenciaga Crocs.
The Fall Shoe Trend NYC Girls Can't Stop Wearing Is Actually So Easy to Style
If Hayley Williams tells us a fall shoe trend is chic and actually comfortable, we tend to believe her. If there’s anyone who’s qualified to make such a statement, it’s this busy wellness and fashion TikToker whose daytime nannying gig takes her all over New York City. She requires a shoe that’ll see her through an average workday, which involves creating new content, trying new workouts, checking out new coffee shops, and going on mini adventures with the child she nannies. This fall, her boot style of choice is a chunky platform with a ’90s edge.
Charlize Theron Just Wore a Hip-High Slit and Fishnet Tights on the Red Carpet
There's so much going on with Charlize Theron's newest red carpet outfit that I couldn't even fit it all into one headline, yet she still manages to pull it off with aplomb. There's the bra-exposing sheer top, the very on-trend rosette detailing at the neckline, the voluminous skirt with a hip-high slit, and the knee-high lacy boots. Phew! That's a lot for one outfit, but leave it to Theron to make it look as easy as pie.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
H&M Just Dropped a $50 Version of the Controversial Shoes Every Celeb Is Wearing
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Chanel Makeup Artists Told Me the 15 Products They Always Use on Celebs
From the glowy foundation I wear every day to pretty lipstick colors that are on constant rotation, Chanel is a brand that is heavily stocked in my beauty drawer. Over the years, I’ve discovered plenty of products by trying them at the beauty counter, getting recommendations from friends, or test-driving the new Chanel launches that have everyone talking.
5 Fall Outfits That Look Perfect With Uggs
From Bella Hadid, to Elsa Hosk, and KeKe Palmer celebrities and fashion people everywhere are loving Uggs for this season. Yes, that brand of cozy boots that once we’re all the rage in the early 2000’s have made a comeback in the chiciest way possible. With their classic mini platform boots being sold out basically everywhere, I think it’s safe to say that these are going to be a major player in the it-boot for fall and winter.
My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Nordstrom—These Affordable Items Are the Chicest
My friend recently texted me that she received a $250 gift card from Nordstrom as a present. She often enjoys it when I make shopping edits for her (which comes with the territory as a fashion editor), so she asked if I’ve seen anything at Nordy that would be worth adding to her wardrobe. Naturally, I had a range of items bookmarked from market research.
Olivia Wilde Wore a Completely Sheer Crystal Gown on the Red Carpet
Forget the Oscars—this weekend's Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was Hollywood's chicest event of the year. For proof, just see Olivia Wilde's look for the evening, which includes a full feathered trim, shoulder pads, and a completely sheer crystal exterior. Despite...
We Found the $40 Amazon Sandals Mary-Kate Olsen Loves
We can't remember a time when Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't a style icon. From their early days as Michelle Tanner on Full House to their roles in early aughts classics like New York Minute and Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate and her twin sister and co-founder of The Row, Ashley, have always been ones to watch.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About Banana Republic—39 Epic Finds In My Cart
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
7 Things I Always Wear When the Weather Sucks
Bad weather—especially in the fall and winter—is inevitable. Call me crazy, but I actually like icky days, and look forward to busting out my all-weather gear for the occasions. I don't have a huge collection of gross-weather clothes, as I don't exactly live in Seattle, but I like to keep stylish versions of the essentials on hand for when it's particularly damp outside. And many of these essentials can certainly be worn with the weather doesn't suck, so don't worry about their use being limited.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
