Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan election challenger rules invalid, improperly enacted, court finds
Some of Michigan’s latest rules for election challengers are invalid, a state judge has ruled, forcing top election officials to scramble for revisions less than three weeks before a midterm election. Challenger instructions inside Michigan’s elections manual, updated in May, did not go through the right rulemaking process, Michigan...
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demands he testify
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0