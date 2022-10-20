Read full article on original website
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School system as a valued member of the cafeteria staff in addition to serving as a school bus driver for over 30 years.
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver. Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High...
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
Mary E. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Robinson was born to this earth on January 6, 1928 and delivered to God on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, to the late Frank and Ada L. Murphy Cobbin. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Scienceville High School and...
Isaiah D. Metz, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaiah David Metz, age 19, went home to be with the Lord following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on August 28, 2003 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Catherine Elizabeth (Wood) and Jason Eugene Metz. Isaiah was a...
Edith A. Porch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Edith A. Porch 71, of Columbus, who departed this life on October 12, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Edith was born March 2,...
Richard S. McCarthy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. McCarthy, 97, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio. Dick was born November 5, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John J. and Lou A. (Peterson) McCarthy. He was a...
Francis Evan “Buck” Gordon, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Evan “Buck” Gordon, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky, with his family by his side, after a brief illness. He was born January 7, 1938, in Sparta, Illinois, the son of Rebecca Geraldine (Lively) and. Francis Ervin Gordon. Buck...
Gregory Demetri, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Demetri, 94, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 20, 2022. Greg was born in Lisbon, Ohio, on October 18, 1928, to George and Konstandina Demetri. Greg’s family would eventually move to Youngstown, Ohio, where he attended The Rayen High...
Ruth L. Carmichael, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth L. Carmichael passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born March 16, 1925. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth L Carmichael, please visit our floral...
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
Robert J. Rohrbaugh, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Family and friends celebrate the life of Robert “Bob” J. Rohrbaugh. Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 3, 1954 to the union of Shirley “Chub” Rohrbaugh and Angelina “Jean” Barbaro. Bob leaves his wife, Jean; sons,...
