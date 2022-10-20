ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

beckershospitalreview.com

UM Health to provide pediatric services at Trinity Health hospital

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland, a 497-bed hospital in Pontiac, Mich. Pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor will provide services in the Oakland County area through outpatient clinics and...
PONTIAC, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Staff shortages, old buildings shutter beds at 3 Michigan psychiatric sites

Labor shortages and aging facilities have combined to close a total of 70 beds at three Michigan psychiatric sites, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Oct. 20. The main facility affected is Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, which has taken 50 beds offline, while Walter Reuther Hospital in Westland has temporarily closed 20 beds. The beds typically would be for treating adult patients with severe psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

'Paying homage to the rich history:' Inside Beaumont, Spectrum's rebranding process

Corewell Health, the new name for the combined Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health represents much more than a rebranding process; it is the culmination that captures both of the organizations' histories and the excitement of new possibilities, according to a marketing executive at the system.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

