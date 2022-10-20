Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
William C. Floyd, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years. He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and...
27 First News
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School system as a valued member of the cafeteria staff in addition to serving as a school bus driver for over 30 years.
27 First News
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
27 First News
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
27 First News
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
27 First News
Shirley Ann Thompson, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Thompson, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, received her eternal reward on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, as she passed from this life while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 67. Shirley was born October 17, 1955, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter to...
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy” Elliott, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” (Kerins) Elliott, 81, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Elliott was born October 18, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Dan and Mary (Henighan) Kerins. She was a 1959 graduate...
27 First News
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
J. Michael Mondok, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – J. Michael Mondok, 71, passed away in his Crystal River (Florida) home on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Mondok was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 1951, to Joseph and Elizabeth Mondok. Growing up in the Shenango Valley, Mr. Mondok...
27 First News
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
27 First News
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
27 First News
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
27 First News
Julia R. Stanton, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julia R. Stanton, 92, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 5, 2022 in her home with her daughters at her side. Julia was born September 20, 1930 to Sara (Moroco) and Frank Petrucci in Farrell, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Farrell High...
27 First News
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
27 First News
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Richard S. McCarthy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. McCarthy, 97, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio. Dick was born November 5, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John J. and Lou A. (Peterson) McCarthy. He was a...
27 First News
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
27 First News
Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver. Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High...
27 First News
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
27 First News
Marilyn A. Latell, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Latell, 84, lifetime resident of Girard, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born July 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and...
Comments / 0