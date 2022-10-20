Read full article on original website
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Select Board Rebuffs Howes House Funding Formula
The Aquinnah select board Thursday pushed back against a proposed agreement amongst the up Island towns to split evenly costs of an $8 million renovation to the Howes House, arguing that Aquinnah’s use of the shared Up-Island Council on Aging building is lower than that of Chilmark or West Tisbury.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
codebluehmhs.org
Sean Joyce’s Memory Lives on During Annual 5k Race
The Sean Joyce Foundation recently held their fifth annual 5k race! This race is a Holbrook tradition, it’s aimed towards people of all ages, whether you’re 8 or even 67!. For this year, the first male finisher was Thomas Hoff, with a whopping time of 18:55. While the first female finisher was Stacy Cooper, with a time of 22:32.
theweektoday.com
Absentee rate at Wareham schools skyrockets due to pandemic
The percentage of “chronically absent” students in the Wareham School District has sharply increased since 2019, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb at Thursday, Oct. 20’s meeting of the Wareham School Committee. Schwamb and the School Committee attributed her report’s findings to...
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house at 478 Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth just before 11 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started on a back deck and crews were checking for fire spread inside the building. A Hyannis engine assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff
PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
fallriverreporter.com
East Providence Police looking for 2-year-old kidnapped by father last seen in Massachusetts
UPDATE: According to East Providence Police, the child and her father were located in Pennsylvania, by the Pennsylvania State Police. The East Providence Police Department is looking for information into the domestic kidnapping of two-year old Penelope McClure. Her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, took the child from the mother’s residence...
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
fallriverreporter.com
Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation
Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
