ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Aquinnah Select Board Rebuffs Howes House Funding Formula

The Aquinnah select board Thursday pushed back against a proposed agreement amongst the up Island towns to split evenly costs of an $8 million renovation to the Howes House, arguing that Aquinnah’s use of the shared Up-Island Council on Aging building is lower than that of Chilmark or West Tisbury.
AQUINNAH, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance

Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
STOW, MA
codebluehmhs.org

Sean Joyce’s Memory Lives on During Annual 5k Race

The Sean Joyce Foundation recently held their fifth annual 5k race! This race is a Holbrook tradition, it’s aimed towards people of all ages, whether you’re 8 or even 67!. For this year, the first male finisher was Thomas Hoff, with a whopping time of 18:55. While the first female finisher was Stacy Cooper, with a time of 22:32.
HOLBROOK, MA
theweektoday.com

Absentee rate at Wareham schools skyrockets due to pandemic

The percentage of “chronically absent” students in the Wareham School District has sharply increased since 2019, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb at Thursday, Oct. 20’s meeting of the Wareham School Committee. Schwamb and the School Committee attributed her report’s findings to...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house at 478 Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth just before 11 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started on a back deck and crews were checking for fire spread inside the building. A Hyannis engine assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

East Providence Police looking for 2-year-old kidnapped by father last seen in Massachusetts

UPDATE: According to East Providence Police, the child and her father were located in Pennsylvania, by the Pennsylvania State Police. The East Providence Police Department is looking for information into the domestic kidnapping of two-year old Penelope McClure. Her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, took the child from the mother’s residence...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation

Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy