WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon. The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples. There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who...
WLUC
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
WLUC
First responders breakfast raises funds for Michigan Special Olympics
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders met in Gwinn to serve breakfast for a special cause Sunday morning. Law enforcement from around the area participated in the Tip a Cop Breakfast at the Up North Lodge. The restaurant donated the food for the fundraiser. It gave the community a chance...
WLUC
Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was Make a Difference Day. To celebrate, the Hancock completed several beautification projects around the city. This included raking leaves, repainting picnic tables, and other chores to brighten the city. Organizers say it was an opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.
WLUC
Pints for Polio happening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research. Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
Houghton Elementary School rocks out with ‘Rock Your School Day’ event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Elementary School rocked out with students for their ‘Rock Your School Day’ event. Students were welcomed to school Friday morning with live music, a red carpet and paparazzi. This is the second year holding the event after a successful first year. “Last...
WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
WLUC
Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete. “The roof was in terrible condition,” said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”
WLUC
Teams compete and get active at Ishpeming gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than a hundred people gathered at an Ishpeming gym Saturday for an international fitness competition. Participants registering for the Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit got active with sit ups and biking. Volunteers and local businesses like MQT Nutrition and Ish Creamery helped assist the event. This is the first time 906 CrossFit held and event like this, and event organizer Kerri Puckett said she’s happy with the turnout.
WLUC
Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show is back in Marquette this weekend. Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this Thursday until Sunday. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters and vinyl records. There will also be live music all weekend long. This is Geoff and Jon’s fifth and final pop-up show at Ore Dock Brewing Co. this year.
WLUC
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
WLUC
10-22-22: NMU falls to Alaska Anchorage, Michigan Tech ties Bemidji State, High School Boys XC
Negaunee Running Back Kai Lacar dashes 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Miner's Stadium in Negaunee covered in snow after mid-October snnowstorm. NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what needs to get better against Alaska-Anchorage.
WLUC
Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.
WLUC
Finlandia Women’s Soccer shutout by UW-Platteville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (6-8-2) lost 5-0 to UW-Platteville (12-4-1), Sunday afternoon at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Field. Finlandia played strong defense to hold UW-Platteville scoreless for the first 18 minutes. The Pioneers scored three goals in a three-minute span to effectively end the game.
WLUC
Wildcat XC Takes Third Overall in Warrior Challenge
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With eight of the ten GLIAC teams in competition at the Warrior Challenge on Saturday, the Wildcats got a good feel for where they stack up ahead of the GLIAC Championship in a couple of weeks. Overall, the Wildcats had a very productive meet, finishing in third place out of 14 total teams with 155 points.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
WLUC
Wildcats Fall Short in 3-1 Defeat to UAA
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a big win on Friday, the Wildcats fell short Saturday, dropping a non-conference contest to Alaska Anchorage 3-1. Artem Shlaine got the Wildcats on the board first, but former Wildcat Connor Marritt tied it up before the end of the 1st. After a scoreless 2nd, UAA got two late goals in the third to take down the Wildcats.
WLUC
Goalkeepers Shine as NMU and FSU Finish in 0-0 Tie
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - In a game featuring two of the top four scoring offenses in the GLIAC, neither the Wildcats or Bulldogs were able to put one in the net as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Freshman Ava Wilberding started in net for just the second time for NMU and shined with eight saves while picking up her first career shutout. Her counterpart, Dary Mosallaei, made five saves for a shutout of her own. The Wildcats are now 10-2-5 overall and remain in third place in the GLIAC with a record of 7-2-4. In the opening 10 minutes of play, each team produced a good look on net seeking an early goal, but goalkeepers Ava Wilberding and Darya Mosallaei were up to the challenge early. The sides continued to exchange looks throughout the opening 45 minutes, but neither side was able to get one to the back of the net. Two top offenses in the GLIAC were held scoreless in the first half. Ferris State led in total shots 7-6 and shots on goal 2-1. Molly Pistorius was the lone Wildcat to get a shot on target.
WLUC
Finlandia Men’s soccer sees Illinois Tech escape with a win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (7-6-4) lost 4-3 to Illinois Tech (10-8), Sunday afternoon at Stuart Field. Finlandia recorded its first winning season in seven years. Illinois Tech sent a message by scoring just 1:01 into the contest....
