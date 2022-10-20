MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - In a game featuring two of the top four scoring offenses in the GLIAC, neither the Wildcats or Bulldogs were able to put one in the net as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Freshman Ava Wilberding started in net for just the second time for NMU and shined with eight saves while picking up her first career shutout. Her counterpart, Dary Mosallaei, made five saves for a shutout of her own. The Wildcats are now 10-2-5 overall and remain in third place in the GLIAC with a record of 7-2-4. In the opening 10 minutes of play, each team produced a good look on net seeking an early goal, but goalkeepers Ava Wilberding and Darya Mosallaei were up to the challenge early. The sides continued to exchange looks throughout the opening 45 minutes, but neither side was able to get one to the back of the net. Two top offenses in the GLIAC were held scoreless in the first half. Ferris State led in total shots 7-6 and shots on goal 2-1. Molly Pistorius was the lone Wildcat to get a shot on target.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO