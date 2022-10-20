Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.

SALEM, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO