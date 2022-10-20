Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire bans now in effect for Mt. Vernon, Jefferson Fire, and Kell Fire Districts
The continued extreme dry weather and windy conditions have led to several burn bans being placed into effect. The Jefferson Fire Protection District has issued a burn ban order until six Tuesday afternoon. The Mt. Vernon Fire Department has a burn ban in effect until eight Monday morning. The Kell...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town
Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received fire from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Sandoval Fire Districts implement fire bands
The Salem Fire Protection District has joined several other fire departments in putting a burn ban into effect due to the elevated fire risk from dry and windy conditions. Sandoval implemented a burn ban on Saturday night. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban that continues until further notice in both fire districts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two receive minor injuries in car-deer crash south of Salem
Both occupants of a car complained of minor injuries but refused hospital treatment following a car-deer crash Friday night on Route 37 south of Salem near Sassafras Road. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver, 26-year-old Mallory Seals of South Pearl Street in Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Crider of Church Street in Salem, were both checked for injuries by United Medical Response, but decline going to the hospital.
cilfm.com
ISP investigates fatal traffic crash in Randolph County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Randolph County. ISP say a car and truck were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 Thursday afternoon, when the truck slowed down for a truck ahead waiting to make a left turn. The car failed to reduce speed and hit the truck, pushing it into the westbound lane and colliding head on with a third car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire
A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was cooking breakfast in their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County remains at low level for COVID-19, but Jefferson, Fayette, and Wayne County jump back to medium level
The Marion County Health Department is reporting no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the week ending on Thursday. The number of deaths since the pandemic began remains at 219. Six congregate care facilities remain on outbreak status. One has 23 cases, another 12, a third nine cases, two more had two...
southernillinoisnow.com
S and K Carports in Opdyke heavily damaged by fire
Six fire departments were called to fight a fire that heavily damaged S and K Carports in Opdyke Friday afternoon. Jefferson Fire Protection District officials say the fire started between the old flat roof and a pitched roof later added onto the building. Smoke and fire were coming through the roof upon their arrival. The owners had just left when a neighbor called to say smoke was coming out of the building. The 50 by 30-foot concrete block building is expected to be a total loss.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/24 – Sam Hiestand
Sam Hiestand, 95, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 21, 2022, at Cedarhurst Memory Care of Centralia. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, IL (618) 548-1234 entrusted with the family’s care.
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A homicide early Sunday morning is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored crowds. A disturbance broke out and shots were fired. The officers responded to the area and found an individual with...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/24 – Katherine A. Seaton
Katherine A. Seaton, age 64 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Katherine was born on October 23, 1957, in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of Robert L. and Sharon (Petchar) Seaton. Survivors include her mother, Sharon of Litchfield, and siblings, Amy Seward of Litchfield,...
wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
