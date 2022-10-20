Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
News4Jax.com
Anti-abortion group calls for Florida governor to completely ban abortions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida anti-abortion organization is calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban abortions altogether during a special session planned for December. The special session is in response to Hurricane Ian, and Florida Voice for the Unborn said the time for action is now. The anti-abortion organization sent a letter to DeSantis Friday that said in part:
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state open
Florida governor debate on October 24, here’s how to watch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24. The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT). According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening […]
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
click orlando
Florida lawmakers ready for special session on property insurance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Florida’s property insurance crisis worsening after Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling legislators back to Tallahassee to address the issue, as well as looking at offering property tax relief to those who lost their homes and businesses to the storm. “All citizens in...
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day
President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
villages-news.com
Ron DeSantis has the right stuff
When Shakespeare wrote Malvolio’s lines: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he was merely being facetious. But I can’t help thinking that these lines apply perfectly and without hyperbole or sarcasm to Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA INSURANCE IS AS MUCH A DISASTER AS HURRICANES
Republicans and Democrats agree on nearly nothing these days, except when it comes to property insurance in Florida. On that topic, politicians — including the two who want to represent the Florida Keys in Tallahassee — are unanimous in their opinion: the industry itself is as big a disaster as a hurricane.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Extending Property Tax Deadline For Communities Impacted By Hurricane Ian
On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 22-242 to suspend deadlines for payment of property taxes in counties that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. The EO extends to real property including personal homes and commercial property that was destroyed or otherwise rendered
click orlando
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
Florida Board Of Education Says No “Mixing” Of Bathrooms
All public and charter schools in Florida must segregate restrooms by sex, the Florida Board of Education has determined. The board voted unanimously in favor of separating boys from girls in restroom usage at its meeting on Wednesday. The vote appears to follow Republican Gov.
