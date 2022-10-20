ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

CV PAWS says 20 or more dogs could be euthanized soon

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is urging the public to foster or adopt a dog at their free adopting event at Petco on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a release from PAWS, the animal shelter is over capacity, leaving just a few days for 20 or more dogs to be adopted or fostered. Placing these animals would prevent euthanasia.

City of San Angelo to address Animal Shelter concerns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBDJv_0igfnv2I00
Save a Life Adoption event by Concho Valley PAWS at Petco. CC Concho Valley PAWS

Concho Valley PAWS will be at Petco on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free adopting event. All free adopting come with spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations. PAWS says that pets that have been at the shelter for a long period of time will also get a free training class.

Low-cost spay and neuter vouchers will also be available at the adoption event for pets that are unaltered. These vouchers can be purchased for $30 for a cat and $60 for a dog with cash or check only.

Visit CVPAWS.org to apply to adopt or foster. Special appointment times are available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter is Full Again and Needs Help Placing 20 Dogs This Week

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is again full and is asking area residents for help in adopting or fostering dogs this week.   According to information from Morgan Chegwidden with Animal Services, the shelter is over capacity and they have just a few days to place 20 or more dogs to prevent euthanasia for space! They are asking that residents PLEASE CONSIDER FOSTERING! PAWS is hosting a FREE adoption event at Petco on Saturday, October 22nd 11am-3pm to encourage adoptions! FREE adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchip! Adopt a long stay pet and get a free…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Black bear sighting in Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
STERLING CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Hires Familiar Face as New Fire Marshal

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009.  At Goodfellow, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations, plans reviews, fire and life safety prevention and education activities.  “We are very excited to have Chief Clemons on our team,” Fire Chief Patrick Brody said. “Chief has an extensive history and passion for fire prevention. He is a huge asset to the organization, and we look forward to what the future has to…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo VA Clinic to be renamed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA clinic’s renaming is now official! Earlier this year we reported on how the clinic was being named in honor of long-time Goodfellow 17th training wing commander Colonel Charlie Powell and his wife Joanne. Joanne Powell also worked for years in the local offices of the 11th congressional […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Kindrid Hospice receives new name

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today a ribbon cutting on the new hospice office downtown on west concho was previously the kindred hospice building has been renamed “Gentiva hospice”. It is one of the longest-running hospice agencies in San Angel and Gentiva is actually the original company’s name.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company

SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy