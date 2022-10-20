Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers shredded by Mahomes in CMC's debut
SANTA CLARA -- The presence of newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey brought a little more excitement to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. But it was the Kansas City Chiefs who looked Super Bowl-ready in a 44-23 victory over the 49ers in Week 7 of the NFL season. The game...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad
The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
NBC Sports
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
49ers' defense historically bad in ugly shellacking by Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- There probably are at least a hundred adjectives that could be used to describe the 49ers' defensive performance in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7. And not a single one of them is positive. Chiefs quarterback Patrick...
NBC Sports
After 'weird week,' CMC impresses teammates in 49ers debut
SANTA CLARA -- With barely two days to prepare, Christian McCaffrey impressed his new teammates in the 49ers’ 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The running back finished the day with 22 offensive snaps, carrying the ball eight times for 38 yards and...
NBC Sports
Sunday Night Football: Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions in the final three minutes, denying them a comeback victory over the Dolphins. Miami held on for a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh as neither team scored in the second half. The Steelers dropped four interceptions and threw three of them. That was...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have too much for the 49ers
The 49ers have a good defense. But not good enough to stop Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, ran wild in San Francisco today, passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City cruised to a 44-23 win. The Chiefs got off to a slow start and...
NBC Sports
Lions’ five turnovers gift Dallas a 24-6 win in Dak Prescott’s return
Dak Prescott returned, seeing action for the first time since the season opener. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he and the Cowboys will take it. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Lions had five turnovers in a 24-6 victory that wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 10-6 and were on the doorstep of taking the lead.
NBC Sports
Ravens add Ronnie Stanley to the injury report with an illness
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to action two weeks ago. Stanley played 22 offensive snaps in his return in Week 5 and 51 last week. Stanley was limited in Wednesday’s practice with what the Ravens listed as rest/ankle. He had a full practice Thursday and then sat out Friday.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
NBC Sports
How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
NBC Sports
Panthers reportedly turned down two first-round picks for Brian Burns
When it comes to NFL players who are so valuable to their current teams that they would never be traded for any amount of compensation, few at any given moment are truly untouchable. Fresh from trading away running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are trying to persuade other teams that...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in rough loss to Chiefs
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers made the trade last week for running back Christian McCaffrey to help the team get over the top. On Sunday, the 49ers looked a lot closer to the bottom during a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs...
NBC Sports
With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk
An “eff them picks” approach has plenty of consequences. Among other things, it potentially renders the efforts of a team’s college scouts less relevant. On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch suggested that trading away early-round picks makes the work of the scouts even more important to the cause.
NBC Sports
Curran: Mac is back and the Patriots are primed for success
FOXBORO – Can we all agree that the great Mac or Zappe Debate of Autumn '22 was an adorable diversion but only that?. Can we come to an understanding that Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, has done nothing at all to endanger his standing as the Patriots starting quarterback?
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after Titans beat Colts
Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in a walking boot with an ankle injury as he did his postgame press conference following Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Colts. “It doesn’t feel great,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Sometimes that comes with the territory, right? I’m...
