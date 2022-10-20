Dak Prescott returned, seeing action for the first time since the season opener. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he and the Cowboys will take it. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Lions had five turnovers in a 24-6 victory that wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 10-6 and were on the doorstep of taking the lead.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO