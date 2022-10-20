ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter

By Salvador Rivera
 3 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — About 200 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and recently expelled from the United States, rioted late Tuesday night at a Tijuana detention facility that also serves as a shelter.

For the better part of the night, firefighters, police officers, paramedics and members of Mexico’s National Guard could be seen arriving and setting up around the facility.

Members of Mexico’s National Guard arrive at facility where Venezuelan migrants staged a riot. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.

Expelled Venezuelans arriving in Tijuana with no place to go

They said the migrants became agitated and threatened to force their way out after hearing there were plans to deport them back to Venezuela.

City of Tijuana to turn sports complex into shelter for expelled Venezuelan migrants
Adriana Espinoza is the undersecretary for Baja California’s Migrant Affairs Department. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

Adriana Espinoza, Baja’s undersecretary for migrant affairs, said: “It was just a tense misunderstanding.”

Espinoza stated that human rights activists were brought in to create a dialogue with the migrants.

She said the migrants were assured they were not going to be deported, and the situation was defused.

During the standoff, one migrant was seen being placed in the back of an ambulance.

According to Espinoza, the migrant was taken to the hospital after showing signs of dehydration.

Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
Vice

Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!

Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
The Independent

UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry.Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the...
