SD Legislature’s ‘watchdogs’ want subpoena power back

By Bob Mercer
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers will be asked whether the Legislature’s investigative panel should have legal authority to order witnesses to appear before it.

The Government Operations and Audit Committee voted 10-0 Wednesday to propose legislation giving it independent subpoena power.

“I would ask that it be a committee bill and brought forward in that manner,” Representative Ernie Otten, a Tea Republican, said.

State law currently provides that authority to the committee, but only after ratification by the Legislature’s Executive Board .

The final legislation regarding GOAC subpoenas passed in 2018. Representative David Lust, a Rapid City Republican, amended the Executive Board wording onto the original bill from Senator Deb Peters, a Hartford Republican.

Peters had chaired GOAC the previous year, when one of the committee’s subjects was the deadly GEAR UP scandal that saw widespread misspending on Indian education.

Otten proposed Wednesday that the Executive Board language should be removed. He described the 2018 dispute as “a spitting contest” and said one committee shouldn’t have to answer to another.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, agreed. She said state law specifically established GOAC. “We’re not subject to oversight by the E Board,” she said.

Senator Wayne Steinhauer, a Hartford Republican, served during the GEAR UP investigation. “This needs to happen,” he said.

Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican, chairs GOAC. “This would allow a lot more responsiveness,” he said.

Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, said GOAC is one of the Legislature’s most important committees. “I think this is probably a step in the right direction,” he said.

Karr added that the committee members should think about what other recourses they should have.

