this should be illegal and stopped immediately the defense department isn't paying for s***. it is the taxpayers money paying for this. and there is no way our taxes should be allocated for this purpose. I hope there's a lawsuit soon
You want an abortion you pay for it. If you don’t want to practice safe sex that is unfortunate for the baby. But tax payers should never pay for abortions.
I thought that the Congress passed a bill stating Federal tax dollars could not be used for abortions. I know that Planned Parenthood gets tax dollars but they can't use it for abortions.
Related
Service members sound alarm against 'extremely woke' military
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
The US Army is struggling to recruit as most of Gen Z is ineligible to serve due to factors like obesity, drug use, and tattoos
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republicans sound alarm over Chinese government-linked farmland purchase near North Dakota air base
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 216