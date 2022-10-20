Read full article on original website
University Heights Neighborhood Association debates on the grounds of demolished historic home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Many neighbors who are upset with a planned development at National and Sunshine met with the people behind the plan. Members of the University Heights neighborhood met with representatives of BK&M LLC which is looking to rezone several properties it purchased. That meeting took place under a tent on the ground where an iconic Springfield […]
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
Fire destroys business, church near downtown Carthage, Missouri
Firefighters from surrounding cities came to help Carthage firefighters as they tried to control the flames that were fanned by high winds.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
KTTS
Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County
(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
The John Goodman Amphitheatre opens at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all. “We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building […]
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired near Chestnut and Kansas Expressway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating shots fired in west central Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the call occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of West Olive Street. Police say a neighbor heard the gunfire, then saw a black or dark-colored car speed off.
Springfield man sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield man who killed a homeless man in south Springfield in December of 2020 has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Online court records show Mark Akers, 47, was sentenced Friday (10/21/22) to 23 years on a charge of second-degree murder and seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle […]
