Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

University Heights Neighborhood Association debates on the grounds of demolished historic home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Many neighbors who are upset with a planned development at National and Sunshine met with the people behind the plan. Members of the University Heights neighborhood met with representatives of BK&M LLC which is looking to rezone several properties it purchased.  That meeting took place under a tent on the ground where an iconic Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County

(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County

A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

