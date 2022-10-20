Read full article on original website
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
Go Now: wildfire’s sudden expansion Sunday afternoon prompted widespread evacuations north of Camas-Washougal
Camas-Washougal residents caught off guard on Sunday, Oct. 16, by the rapid expansion of the Nakia Creek Fire and their sudden inclusion in the fire’s Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone said this week that they are “humbled and grateful” for the friends, neighbors and volunteers who helped them find comfort during such a stressful time.
2 charged with burglarizing home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.
EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Portland air quality sees dramatic improvement overnight, while Nakia Creek fire continues to burn
Throw open those windows! At least for now. After days living with some of the worst air quality in the nation, Portlanders can now breathe easier. Air-quality monitors around the Portland metro area on Friday morning are all in the “good” category thanks to the arrival of winds and cooler temperatures.
High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest
PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Drivers warned about potential hazards as rain finally returns to Oregon
Portlanders are breathing a collective sigh of relief as rain improves the air quality after an unusually dry and hot start to fall, but a lot of rain following a drought comes with some concerns.
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
