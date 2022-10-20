ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

camaspostrecord.com

Go Now: wildfire’s sudden expansion Sunday afternoon prompted widespread evacuations north of Camas-Washougal

Camas-Washougal residents caught off guard on Sunday, Oct. 16, by the rapid expansion of the Nakia Creek Fire and their sudden inclusion in the fire’s Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone said this week that they are “humbled and grateful” for the friends, neighbors and volunteers who helped them find comfort during such a stressful time.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
PORTLAND, OR
buffalonynews.net

Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
canbyfirst.com

Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week

Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR

