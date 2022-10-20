ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

New Jersey man charged in Malta burglaries

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
Robert E. Brown, III - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

MALTA – A man from New Jersey has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries in Malta, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Robert E. Brown, III, 43, of Wildwood, N.J., faces one count each of second-degree and third-degree burglary, officials said.

Brown is accused of illegally entering a residence to commit theft in April 2021 and then to a storage unit belonging to the same victim in June 2021, officials said. Both incidents happened in Malta.

Brown was already being held on separate charges from the New York State Police when arrested on the burglary charges, officials said. He was arraigned and remained in custody, officials said.

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

