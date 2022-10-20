RNAi-tech startup takes lead from psychotropics, medical cannabis veteran with new CEO pick

ST. LOUIS — S teve Meyer sees opportunity in RNAissance Ag — an offshoot Kansas City-grown TechAccel — especially its portfolio of safe biopesticides and novel RNAi manufacturing technology.

“I believe the full potential of RNAi-based solutions in agriculture is yet to be seen,” said Meyer, the company’s new CEO. “This innovative technology not only has the potential to offer a much-needed new tool to solve some of the toughest challenges we face in agriculture, but it also promises to revolutionize sustainable agriculture, making it safer for people and our planet.”

Meyer most recently was chief operating officer at Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., British Columbia, a cGMP manufacturer of psychotropic compounds for therapeutic uses. Before that, he was the co-founder and CEO of Heya Wellness of St. Charles, Missouri, a vertically integrated medical cannabis firm.

RNAissance Ag, which is in the process of expanding its office and lab facilities at Bio Research Development and Growth (BRDG) Park in St. Louis, is a startup founded in 2019 by TechAccel based on a novel RNA-interference (RNAi) technology developed at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. RNAi is a technology that regulates gene expression without genetic modification.

Click here to read more about RNAissance Ag.

Kansas City-based TechAccel — a technology and venture development company investing in scientific breakthroughs for healthier plants, animals and foods — opened its facility at BRDG Park in 2021 to give RNAissance Ag and other initiatives room to grow, the company said previously.

Prior to his work with psychotropics and medical cannabis, Meyer worked for 16 years at Monsanto (now Bayer Crop Science) in a variety of scientific and commercial roles. He conducted biotechnology research that led to the development of multiple commercial products and played a key role in transforming the firm’s insect control discovery pipeline, leading to his appointment as a Monsanto Science Fellow.

“Steve has the expertise and leadership to drive the RNAissance Ag technology — both in biomanufacturing and biopesticide development — to commercial success,” said Michael Helmstetter, chairman of the board of directors for RNAissance Ag, as well as founder and president of TechAccel. “Plus, he has an innovator’s mindset and draws upon an extraordinary range of experiences and insights.”

Meyer’s announcement as CEO this week is effective immediately.

The primary focus of RNAissance Ag is the development of sprayable RNAi pesticides against pests such as the Diamondback Moth, Fall Armyworm and several others. RNAissance Ag pesticides are designed to be highly specific to the target pest, are not toxic to other organisms and are biodegradable. RNAissance Ag’s designs also have applications as pesticidal traits in crop seeds.

“I am excited and honored to join RNAissance Ag as its CEO,” Meyer said. “I am very impressed by the quality and caliber of the team, which is at the heart of every great company.”

The post RNAi-tech startup takes lead from psychotropics, medical cannabis veteran with new CEO pick appeared first on Startland News .