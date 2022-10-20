Read full article on original website
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
Man clocked at 163 miles an hour on U.S. 60; arrested on Friday
A Georgia man was clocked Friday by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper traveling on U.S. 60 in Howell County at 163 miles per hour, the agency said. Troop G of the patrol said it is believed to be a record speeding violation within the nine-county area. Officers deployed in...
Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County
Howell County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Georgia man was arrested in Friday morning after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Howell County. Troopers say, 21-year-old Efrem Slavik was clocked driving 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in a BMW M3 just before 8 a.m Friday. According to online arrest reports, Slavik is charged with speeding, The post Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mother wants no contact order in son’s case dropped
Matthew Sayger (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) On May 9, Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies stood on a road facing a man armed with a bottle of whiskey and a golf club. The deputies had been called to a residence along Oak Valley Lane where a man,...
Elevated fire risk today; department fights blaze at Upton
Windy conditions are expected today along with elevated fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said Sunday. The warning comes after firefighters in the county were busy Saturday responding to calls. The most significant was in the Upton community west of Houston. The Houston Rural Fire Department had several units working into the night to extinguish a Campbell Road fire and a conservation department bulldozer was deployed.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
Man charged after incident involving woman
A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1. Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence...
Jury convicts man of shooting, killing ‘close friend’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Salem man who shot and killed his friend last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars. On Friday, Oct. 21, a jury convicted 20-year-old Jacoby Goehler of the 2021 murder of Davidlee Stansbury and sentenced him to life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Goehler received an additional 15 years in prison on a weapons enhancement charge.
Mother of southwest Missouri overdose victim warns of fentanyl dangers
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Billboards went up in Kansas City on October 19 with the images of many young people who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning. One of them, Tyler Harness, lived in Waynesville when he took a laced pill leading to his death. “This can happen to anyone,”...
Houston man faces felony charges after high-speed chase involving deputy
A Houston man is charged with two felonies following an incident June 16 in which he allegedly took a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on a high-speed jaunt. Tommy D. Matchell, 54, of 9411 Highway E in Houston, is charged with Class E felonies of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was charged Oct. 14.
Wanted Elk Creek man arrested on drug charges
An Elk Creek man was arrested on drug charges Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Michael L. Morgan, 42, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Texas County Jail.
Weather Service: Significant fire danger today in Texas County
The National Weather Service said there is significant fire danger today as a result of warm, dry, and gusty conditions. Significant fire danger means that weather and land conditions are favorable for erratic fire spread, if a fire does start.
Care giver pleads no contest to stealing thousands from elderly client
An elderly woman’s care giver charged with stealing thousands of dollars of her client’s money appeared in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Shelah Letitia Ellison of Mountain Home entered a no contest plea to charges of obtaining a signature by deception and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and was sentenced to five years probation.
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
Area man dead from residential fire
An area man was killed in a fire at his residence in Fulton County Monday night. Seventy-three-year-old Louis Breeding of Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene, and another unidentified individual was treated for smoke inhalation. According to Viola Fire Chief Logan Stone, firefighters from his department and the Byron...
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
Woman violates probation, gets prison time
A woman appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted she had violated the terms and conditions of her probation in a 2019 case. Forty-year-old Alicia Janine Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison. In the 2019 case Lewis was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession...
Murder of family friend leads to 30 year prison sentence
A 23-year-old Gassville woman pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a close family friend. Amber Lea Runau was sentenced to 30 years in prison. THE MURDER. Runau called 911 on Aug. 17, 2020 to report she...
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 473
This month, we’re looking at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 just north of Cabool. The Post meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at their Meeting Hall on Highway 63, and their mission is: “To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans. ”
