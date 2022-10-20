ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts

From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
TOP Employers IN Massachusetts

As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
