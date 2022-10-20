Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Gisele was seen in Miami — solo. Now we hear she and Tom Brady have divorce lawyers
The rumor mill kicked into high gear when paps caught Gisele Bundchen the past couple of days walking around in Miami by herself sans wedding ring.
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season. Sunday, it's been struggling once again. Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
