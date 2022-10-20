ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy