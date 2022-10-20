ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management

MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
OREGON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings at scene, police say

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left six people – including a teen boy – wounded early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Milwaukee police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. The six who were shot range in age from 17 to 36 and were taken to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy