FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
Friends, family create fundraisers for people impacted by Hartland fire
Just a day after a deadly fire in a Hartland apartment building took the lives of six people, community members are stepping in to help those who need it
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say
The man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire: Victims mourned, investigation continues
In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday. One day later, neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Day 15 of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. SOUND OFF. What do you...
Community grieves the 6 lives lost in Hartland apartment fire at vigil
After grappling with the loss of six lives in an apartment fire, Hartland residents gathered in an impromptu vigil Friday night to rally around those who need help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
40-year-old mother of four killed in hit-and-run, police seek driver
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Thursday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings at scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left six people – including a teen boy – wounded early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Milwaukee police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. The six who were shot range in age from 17 to 36 and were taken to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Earnell Lucas resigns early as Milwaukee County Sheriff to take senior security position with Fiserv
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on October 21 that he would be serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin starting on October 24. In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv. Fiserv...
americanmilitarynews.com
Wisconsin woman allegedly burned man’s military clothing and pins, and now faces criminal charges
A Burlington woman allegedly burned a man’s military clothing and pins. Maureen Kay Smith, 41, of the 300 block of Lewis Street, was charged with a felony count of arson of property other than a building and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
