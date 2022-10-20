ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term. Newsom made the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
Youngkin, Gilbert oppose adding COVID vaccines to state list

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican elected leaders said this week they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcement from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after the Advisory Committee on Immunization...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tax records show Lamont earned more than $54 million in 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newly released tax documents show Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a former cable television entrepreneur, earned more than $54 million last year, most of it from investment earnings. It marks a big increase in income when compared to Lamont’s previous tax documents, released in April by...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters will soon decide whether to elect their first Democratic secretary of state in six decades or, instead, send a longtime county auditor to be the state’s first nonpartisan chief elections officer. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
SALEM, OR
Colorado supermarket killings suspect can’t go to trial yet

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a judge first...
BOULDER, CO

