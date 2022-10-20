ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

By Mark Feuerborn
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again.

While the new data puts the state back on the rise for infections, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a milestone case rate under 10,000 during the week of September 30. The state had not seen a case rate under 10,000 since mid-April prior to its recent break. It stayed in limbo between 10,000 and 20,000 before breaking higher in July for the first time in nearly five months. Cases climbed over 20,000 and stayed above that threshold for 10 weeks in a row.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,585 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 422 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 60 per day) are a jump from 396 last week and 369 the week prior.

While cases and hospitalizations are up, fewer people died from COVID-19 in the past week. ODH said 74 died from the virus, down slightly from 87 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,173,375 +11,097
Hospitalizations 127,998 +422
Deaths 40,111 +74
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
A total of 7,097 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,483 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,494,654 +7,097
– % of all Ohioans 64.12%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 67.70%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,946,471 +6,483
– % of all Ohioans 59.43%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 62.97%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
