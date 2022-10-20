Read full article on original website
Westlake City Council 10/17/22
The council had a full agenda, including a presentation on an app from Entergy to report street light outages and more home condemnations. I arrived at 5:00 PM, but the doors were locked. The meeting usually begins at 5:30, so this was understandable. I stood outside with a few others until the door was unlocked for us. Conversation ensued as soon as the room began filling in. I saw many of the same faces of folks who had attended the September meeting. A reporter from the American Press was present.
Sulphur City Council 10/11/22￼
A public hearing on Sulphur City Council’s Home Rule Charter Commission creation was tabled until next month’s meeting. This issue has previously been met with controversy from the public. There were many appointments to various positions and even more property condemnations. The Scene. There was standing room only...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury 10/6/2022
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The police jury held its regular monthly meeting with an appearance by candidate running for Public Service Commissioner for district four, and condemned multiple homes. The Scene. There were approximately 50 people in attendance. The room was at approximately 60 capacity. Community Perspective.
Lake Charles City Council 10/5/2022 ￼
Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr. The city council meeting focused on chair appointments, with some decisions made on hurricane recovery plans. After arriving a few minutes early to the chambers, I found the atmosphere light and pleasant as people exchanged pleasantries. Judge Guy Bradberry, a candidate for the Court of Appeals, shook hands, passed out campaign literature, and saw old acquaintances.
