Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions coach defends the indefensible

When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ roster since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came to town, there is no question about it that there are quite a few weaknesses. Though the roster is certainly better now than it was following the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia clown show, there is certainly plenty of work to be done.
DETROIT, MI
KHOU

Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again

NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Catalyst Of Red Sox's 2018 World Series Run Retires After 11 MLB Seasons

The 35-year-old has not appeared in a game since July 26, 2020, as a member of the New York Mets but did not officially retire until Thursday. Núñez's biggest contribution to Boston came in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, when he hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning off of then-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Wood, all but sealing the opening match.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice

ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

D’Andre Swift listed as questionable to play in Dallas; QB coach Mark Brunell out

ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift appears poised to make his return to the field on Sunday in Dallas. The Detroit Lions running back missed the last two games with ankle and shoulder injuries, but practiced on a limited basis all week and was upgraded to questionable on the injury report. That’s the best designation possible for an injured player.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DETROIT, MI

