Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Houston Astros will attempt to complete the sweep and seal their fourth trip to the World Series in five years as they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Yankees Game 4 prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
MLive.com
Dan Campbell frustrated about not getting OK to throw challenge flag at goal line
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jamaal Williams had never lost a fumble in his six-year career. Then with the Detroit Lions just inches from a fourth-quarter lead in Dallas, he lost a fumble right at the goal line. And head coach Dan Campbell immediately chucked his headset. Turns out, Campbell’s fit of...
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox already are in talks to bring back one of the key contributors of the 2022 season with a few weeks before free agency opens up.
Detroit Lions coach defends the indefensible
When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ roster since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came to town, there is no question about it that there are quite a few weaknesses. Though the roster is certainly better now than it was following the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia clown show, there is certainly plenty of work to be done.
KHOU
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage...
Yardbarker
Catalyst Of Red Sox's 2018 World Series Run Retires After 11 MLB Seasons
The 35-year-old has not appeared in a game since July 26, 2020, as a member of the New York Mets but did not officially retire until Thursday. Núñez's biggest contribution to Boston came in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, when he hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning off of then-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Wood, all but sealing the opening match.
numberfire.com
Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions lose 5 second-half turnovers, their 4th straight game
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The league’s worst defense played its best game of the season. It didn’t matter. Not with too many turnovers, too many penalties, and not enough points coming from the other side of the field. Maybe one of these days/weeks/years/decades the Detroit Lions will play four...
MLive.com
Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson now getting practice reps with linebackers, too
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions used the bye week to dive into a defense that ranks last in points allowed and last in yards allowed and last on third down and last in, well, a lot. That includes sacks. That includes pass-rush win rate, too. No one is struggling...
MLive.com
Put away your tinfoil hats. Yes, the NFL did review Jared Goff’s first pick.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions are no stranger to officiating controversies in this building, although there is no truth to the now wide-spread notion that the league did not review Jared Goff’s first interception in the 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Replays showed the ball...
MLive.com
DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
MLive.com
WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift listed as questionable to play in Dallas; QB coach Mark Brunell out
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift appears poised to make his return to the field on Sunday in Dallas. The Detroit Lions running back missed the last two games with ankle and shoulder injuries, but practiced on a limited basis all week and was upgraded to questionable on the injury report. That’s the best designation possible for an injured player.
MLive.com
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
MLive.com
Exclusive Kansas BetMGM promo code and bonus for Lions vs. Cowboys
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Sportsbook is offering the perfect welcome offer for NFL fans in Kansas, starting with Lions vs. Cowboys and other Week 7 action....
