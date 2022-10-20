Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an argument erupted. Officials say there was some kind of struggle between the man...
The Oakland Press
Suspect arrested in Pontiac after viral TikTok video
A Flint man was arrested related to a viral video on the social media platform TikTok that showed suspected child abuse, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The video, captured near a food truck in the 1200 block of North Perry Street in Pontiac on Friday, October 14 was forwarded by a concerned person who emailed deputies.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman fatally shot in back of head while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager is in custody after a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning while working as a Lyft driver in Oakland County, authorities report. At about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the woman was reportedly working for the ride hailing app, driving...
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks justice for 23-year-old Detroit man found burned and dumped in field
Roberto Ayala Jr. was found dead on Oct. 30, 2018. His body was burning in a vacant field at 23rd and Polar Street in southwest Detroit. Before his death, strange things were happening while he was in communication with his family.
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
abc12.com
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
Operation Justice for Zion ends; Eastpointe teen's body not found during search
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her."Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):Removing...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield man accused of pushing teen out of car, shooting her in head on I-94
A Southfield man was arraigned Friday after authorities allege he murdered a 17-year-old girl during an argument. Her body was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting outside Hazel Park factory following workplace disagreement
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hazel Park after a body was found in the parking lot of a factory. A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre. A suspect was also in custody, Hazel Park police confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. The incident occurred at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street around 5 a.m. The Lyft driver received a call for a fare Friday (Oct. 21) morning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police halt landfill search for Zion Foster’s remains, murder investigation continues
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has submitted a warrant for murder in the case of Zion Foster. Police spent the last five months searching for Foster’s body in a Macomb County landfill, but that search is now over, as they still have not found the remains of the 17-year-old.
