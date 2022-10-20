Read full article on original website
Related
Damian Lillard, Blazers hungry for 4th straight win, clash with Nuggets
Damian Lillard isn’t breaking back in slowly after going 9 1/2 months between regular-season games. Lillard has scored 41 points
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD
Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Ahn Fire Digital
Los Angeles, CA
31
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.https://ahnfiredigital.com/
Comments / 0