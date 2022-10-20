DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a Danvers crash in which one of the drivers jumped or fell from an overpass. According to State Police, at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 North on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers involving a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2006 Subaru Forester. After the crash, the Escape driver, a 34-year-old Chelsea man, either jumped or fell from the overpass. He landed on the roadway of Route 114 about 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

DANVERS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO