11 Insanely Budget-Friendly Costco Deals to Keep Your Pantry Full in November 2022.

By Jenny Cohen
 3 days ago
If you’re getting ready for Thanksgiving or the winter, now may be a good time to start packing some extra items into your pantry.

Costco has a great variety of items that are perfect to keep around for a while as staple items heading into the winter months. One of the best ways to boost your bank account is to grab some of the best things when they’re on sale.

So, if you’re heading to Costco this month, look out for these great deals to pack your pantry.

Cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTc44_0igfjJnC00

One of the most popular cereals around is Cheerios, and Costco has you covered with a great deal on this cereal staple.

A two-box pack is $2.20 off until Nov. 20, bringing the price down to $4.81 for the pack, or about $2.40 per box.

Raisins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXYAz_0igfjJnC00

Raisins are the perfect snack when you’re at work or a good addition to the kids’ lunch box. Grab a whopping four pounds of Sunmaid Organic Raisins divided into resealable bags for $11.31, including a $3.30 discount until Nov. 20.

Chicken broth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f09FK_0igfjJnC00

Chicken broth is a great addition to any number of recipes you may be pulling together for the Thanksgiving holiday or just to add to a warm winter meal for dinner.

Costco is offering a 12-pack of Swanson Less Sodium Chicken Broth with a $2.60 discount until Nov. 20 to get you ready for winter cooking.

K-Cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yduok_0igfjJnC00

Check out Costco’s deal on K-Cups if you’re one of those coffee drinkers who like a variety to choose from each morning. The warehouse retailer’s sale on Kirkland Signature K-Cups includes $6 off each pack of 120 cups for $30.99 until Nov. 20.

You can choose from Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, or Summit Roast flavors. Or pick up more than one to mix up your options at this cheaper price.

Pro tip: One of the best ways to fight the rising cost of groceries is to choose in-store brands like Kirkland Signature over name brands. You may be surprised at how much you save.

Stroopwafels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkzz4_0igfjJnC00

They may be hard to pronounce, but they’re delicious to eat. Check out the Le Chic Patissier Original Stroopwafels, which come in a pack of three for $46.79 including a $3.20 discount until Nov. 20.

The Dutch classic with caramel sandwiched between thin waffle cookies can be a yummy snack alone or with tea and coffee.

Popcorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MI0sT_0igfjJnC00

Costco has some wonderful snacks, including G.H. Cretors Popped Corn Mix. The mix includes the famous snack store’s caramel and cheese mix for $5.88, which is a $2.30 markdown until Nov. 20.

Fruit bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJp5o_0igfjJnC00

Fruit bars are a good healthy snack during the winter months, so stock up on the Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars for $9.99 including a $4.10 discount until Nov. 20.

The bars come in a 28-count variety pack that includes raspberry lemonade, pineapple passionfruit, and strawberry banana flavors.

Hot chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYKgS_0igfjJnC00

There’s nothing quite like a hot cup of cocoa on cool fall nights. Costco’s 50-count pack of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix comes in a yummy milk-chocolate flavor for $5.69, which includes a $2.40 discount until Nov. 20.

Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVvK1_0igfjJnC00

Try something a little different with Mrs. Thinster's Dark Chocolate Coconut Cookie Thins. The cookies — which are $8.39 with a $3.30 discount until Nov. 20 — feature thin coconut cookies with a layer of dark chocolate on the bottom to give them delicious crispiness.

Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9hZl_0igfjJnC00

Lindt Lindor is well known for its confectionery delights, including its Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles. Costco has marked these delicious treats down to $12.99 with a $3.20 discount until Nov. 20.

The assorted pack comes with five different flavors that are sure to please any sweet tooth.

Vitamins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D8YH_0igfjJnC00

Kids need to keep up on their vitamins in the winter months, particularly to help them combat germs that always spread in the later months of the year. Stock up on L'il Critters Gummy Vites for $13.37, which includes a $3 discount until Nov. 20, to help your little ones stay healthy.

Bottom line

Remember to check your wallet for the top credit cards for Costco, and keep in mind that the retailer may restrict which cards it accepts. Then head out and enjoy your winter savings at Costco.

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

