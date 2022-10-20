ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
WECT

Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving the moped he was driving and a pickup truck on Wednesday night, October 19. Stephen Wayne Jenkins, who was 63 years old, died from his injuries. The fatal...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

