Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WMBF
Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Myrtle Beach police...
Man dies after being taken to hospital from Myrtle Beach jail, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Myrtle Beach jail, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at about 1 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center hours after he was taken there from the jail, Willard said. An autopsy […]
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
Horry County Fire Rescue: 1 hospitalized, 4 displaced after two-alarm house fire near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm house fire Friday evening hospitalized one person and displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:11 p.m. Friday on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Four others were […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
foxwilmington.com
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving the moped he was driving and a pickup truck on Wednesday night, October 19. Stephen Wayne Jenkins, who was 63 years old, died from his injuries. The fatal...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
WECT
Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like The Safe Haven of Pender are hosting events to honor victims and survivors. Tonight, they held their annual domestic violence walk and vigil. Dozens of community members, representing different ages and backgrounds, walked the half mile...
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
Comments / 0