Seattle manager Scott Servais: Jesse Winker assessment 'blown out of proportion'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Mariners manager Scott Servais and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto expressed that outfielder and former Red Jesse Winker has not worn out his welcome in Seattle as he recovers from left knee surgery and prepares for neck surgery, forcing him to miss the team's postseason sweep by the Houston Astros.

During an appearance earlier this week on the "Brock & Salk Show" podcast, the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish discussed Winker's work ethic and said the team "is frustrated with him."

"This has gotten blown out of proportion within the last 24 hours," Servais said of speculation about Winker's future with the team, per Fox 13's Alyssa Charlston. "There's a spot for him on this club going forward, no question about it."

'It happened again': Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl one year after Votto ejection

"Winker wasn't with us on the line because he was having surgery on his left knee," Dipoto added, per King 5 Sports' Jake Garcia. "He'll also have a procedure done on his neck. … Injuries he was dealing with at the end were very real."

Winker hit .219 with 14 HRs and 53 RBIs with an OPS of .688 in his first season with the Mariners following his All-Star season (.305 with 24 homers and 71 RBIs with an OPS of .949) with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

In March, Winker was traded by the Reds with Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners for four players.

More from Garcia via Twitter of Servais discussing Winker's work ethic:

