ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

'7 to Save' list includes Stone School in Newington, construction labor force

By Jeff Feingold
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fptKE_0igfjAqf00

Construction industry employers throughout New Hampshire have long been pointing out the shortage of skilled tradespeople. And this year, The NH Preservation Alliance, which annually points out historic resources under threat on its “Seven to Save” list, has taken an unusual step: It lists that shortage as one of the seven needing attention.

In its announcement, the organization – which usually lists historic structures and related landmarks among the “Seven to Save” – used its platform to point out the dire need of skilled tradespeople.

“If we don’t address the skills gap and increasing median ages, we’ll limit preservation activity, lose historic resources, and lose valuable knowledge about traditional building methods – an important part of our economy,” the NHPA noted in its announcement of this year’s list.

Associated Builders and Contractors has estimated that the construction industry will need an additional 650,000 workers – the vast majority skilled tradespeople – on top of its normal hiring process.

Also on the list this year are an icon of the Granite State transportation history, a historic tavern and three landmarks in small towns with populations of about 1,000 people. All the endangered structures need new or revived uses and transformative investment to become viable community assets again, the organization said. They are:

· Bean Tavern, Raymond, a long-vacant circa 1750 landmark purchased by the town to save it when it was advertised as “land only” and then voted to extend the historic district to include it. The listing is seen as giving a boost to the effort to meet pressing needs like a new roof. The tavern is featured on the town seal.

· Carroll County Courthouse, Ossipee, which needs a new use, The county commissioners say they support the listing to help provide some needed energy and visibility to their efforts after the Ossipee Historical Society recently relinquished the 1916 building back to the county, when the vision of a county-wide historical museum and research center fell through.

· The Flying Yankee, currently stored in Lincoln, needs a new home, a transfer of ownership, and rehabilitation investments before it can once again ride the rails. The Flying Yankee Association, the friends group associated with the DOT-owned resource, says the Seven to Save listing will help revive its efforts.

· Hill Center Church, built in 1800 with post-Toleration Act changes made in 1847. The nonprofit charged with preserving the National Register-listed landmark hopes to revive their efforts 50 years after the building’s last restoration campaign. In addition to cosmetic work, the church also needs new programming and activity to keep it in the minds of Hill residents.

· St. John’s Methodist Church, Jefferson, a highly visible 1860s landmark on Route 2, will soon be vacated by the local historical society and revert back to the Methodist conference. The church will need creative matchmaking for its new use and a fair amount of investment. Its location close to the road, the site’s topography, and the structural concerns are all challenges.

· Stone School, Newington, a 1920 National Register-listed school was recently condemned. It sits in the civic center of the town, adjacent to the Pease International Airport. Some in town want the property for a new fire station complex.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy Pension Cyberheist report hits the fan and Quincy Mayor Koch then opts to duck for cover #mayorkoch #quincypolice #fbi #secretservice

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy Pension Cyberheist report hits the fan and Quincy Mayor Koch then opts to duck for cover. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy Pension Cyberheist report hits the fan and Quincy Mayor Koch then...
QUINCY, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Water Street Cafe to remain in current location under new ownership

LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
thelocalne.ws

185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills

There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Massachusetts

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy