ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

35 years ago, tragedy struck Indianapolis when military jet crashed into Ramada Inn

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czm3r_0igfj93B00

On Oct. 20, 1987, an A7-D military jet fighter crashed into the Ramada Inn near the Indianapolis International Airport and killed 10 people, according to archives. At least nine people were killed the day of and one died later in the hospital.

According to Indianapolis News archives, the pilot of the U.S. Air Force plane ejected before the jet struck a Bank One branch and the hotel, which went up in flames.

The pilot, Maj. Bruce Teagarden, was attempting to land the disabled aircraft, in Indianapolis, but aborted the mission and ejected before it crashed. Teagarden survived.

The jet ran out of power and clipped the top of the Bank One Building before it crashed into the hotel.

The aircraft that crashed into the Ramada Inn was linked to a secret stealth fighter program, according to Indianapolis Star archives.

The military jet fighter passed a preflight inspection less than 24 hours before the crash, the archived article stated. The plane was flying from Pittsburgh and bound for Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas.

A report from the Air Force, released in January 1988, said a history of problems with the oil system led to the crash, according to Indianapolis News archives.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford.

Comments / 13

Scott Allen
2d ago

We lived over by the airport and I was 15. I remember it and I still think about when driving past the area even though the same buildings aren't there I remember how the Ramada looked after the crash.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy