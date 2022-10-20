ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Lakeview's Anya Rankin is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Anya Rankin of the Lakeview volleyball team.

Fans got behind Rankin to help her edge fellow Athlete of the Week finalists Amiyah Gibson, Jordan Eckman, Devoine Newton and Sang Sang. Rankin received 47% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to her fans, she will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Lakeview went undefeated on the day and won the All-City Volleyball Tournament, defeating Harper Creek in the championship match, 25-13, 25-16. Sophomore Anya Rankin led the way for Lakeview with 50 kills on the day and 56 digs.

"Anya has been a big part of our system this year, playing six rotations, being an important part of our serve receive and, of course, our offense. She has been able to maintain a season attack percentage of .242 and she currently has 359 digs and 63 aces," Lakeview coach Heather Sawyer said.

The Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week is presented by Oaklawn Hospital. To submit a nominee for Athlete of the Week, email bcesports@battlecreekenquirer.com.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

