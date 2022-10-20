Read full article on original website
Sabres' Tuch on Dahlin's hot start: 'I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 19 defensemen listed ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's name in the odds to win the Norris Trophy, given to the best player on the blueline each season. Colorado's Cale Makar is the favorite and would be the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom won his third in a row with Detroit in 2008.
Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0
Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Predators honor general manager Poile for 3,000 NHL games
NASHVILLE -- David Poile held a gold hockey stick in his right hand while used his left to salute a standing ovation from the Bridgestone Arena crowd on Saturday. The Nashville Predators were honoring their general manger moments before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, recognizing his milestone of becoming the first NHL GM to reach 3,000 games.
NHL roundup: Lightning topple Islanders again
Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as the host Tampa Bay Lightning won on consecutive nights by beating the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Corey Perry, Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott won for the first...
A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena
When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Registers another two helpers
Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Brayden Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old Kucherov added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Allows one goal in win
Anderson allowed a goal on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Anderson drew a rare start Saturday and extended Vancouver's season-opening misery. This was his second start of the year, and he's allowed just two goals on 66 shots. Eric Comrie had started the last three games against a brutal stretch of opponents in Florida, Edmonton and Calgary, so it appears this could still be a timeshare situation in the Sabres' crease. They end a road trip Tuesday in Seattle, which is a solid matchup for whichever goalie draws the start.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-3-0) 7 PM | AMALIE ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Tampa for their first road game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first leg of a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State. The Islanders (2-2-0) come...
Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Swipes second bag of NLCS in win
Schwarber went 0-for-1 with a stolen base, three walks and a run scored during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. Schwarber was able to record his 12th steal of the season in the third inning off Yu Darvish, and he would go on to score after a Rhys Hoskins homer to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The 29-year-old did an amazing job as the leadoff man Sunday, drawing three walks in a single game for the fourth time this season. Schwarber came into Game 5 with a .529 OBP in the NLCS, and his three-walk performance raised his OBP to a stellar .571. He has set the tone on offense as the leadoff man in the Philadelphia lineup and will look to do the same in the World Series.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keeps on collecting tallies
Stamkos scored a goal and was credited with an assist for the low-scoring Lightning, who topped the Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday. Stamkos, who notched seven of the Lightning's first 11 goals this season, opened the scoring Friday with a power-play marker. The 32-year-old center also helped cap the scoring with an assist on Brayden Point's overtime winner. Stamkos, who added four shots, has scored at least one goal in each of the Lightning's five games. Including his final eight appearances last season, he has compiled 17 goals in his past 13 games.
