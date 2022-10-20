ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Lehman receives Animal Welfare Administrator certification

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Katelyn Lehman, Director of the Wayne County Dog Shelter and dog warden for Wayne County, earned the Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) certification through the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement. She is one of only several hundred individuals in the country to hold the designation.

The CAWA program is designed for top-level executives and managers working in nonprofit and municipal animal welfare agencies. In addition to meeting eligibility requirements for leadership and management in the animal welfare field, Lehman passed an exam to earn the designation.

“I am both excited about my certification and honored to be part of an elite group of animal welfare professionals,” Lehman said. “This career is never easy, but I appreciate each experience and welcome the continued growth in myself as a leader and our organization. We strive to provide excellent quality of life for the dogs in our care and deliver valuable resources to the community.”

The CAWA exam covers best practices in animal welfare with questions reviewing leadership, human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, administration, and animal care. Obtaining the CAWA status validates Lehman’s work in the animal welfare field. It illustrates her competency to contribute to broader animal welfare conversations within Wayne County and the country.

Lehman, an Orrville native, began her animal welfare career in 2007. She advanced through the field, serving in Wayne and Holmes counties. Lehman was named the Wayne County Dog Shelter director when it opened in 2015. In 2019 the role of county dog warden was added to her responsibilities.

Lehman also serves on the board of the Ohio Animal Welfare Federation and is the liaison for the Promoting Animal Welfare (PAWS) for the Wayne County Dog Shelter.

The shelter is located at 5694 Burbank Road, Wooster. Since its inception, the shelter has taken in nearly 4,500 dogs. Most dogs are considered strays, running loose, or being abandoned by their owners.

Many shelters across the country, including the Wayne County Dog Shelter, are full. Photos and information about the available dogs are at www.waynedogshelter.org and facebook.com/waynedogshelter.

