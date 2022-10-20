Watch world-premiere documentaries without leaving the Peninsula at the 25th annual United Nations Association Film Festival

The husband-and-wife duo behind Gamelandia hopes to foster inclusivity and community through their new business. Behind the doors of a shop on Palo Alto’s California Avenue is a brand-new game wonderland that aims to appeal to everyone – even people who say they don’t like games. Filled wall to wall with colorful game boxes of all sizes, Gamelandia has games for Dungeons & Dragons and “Twilight Imperium” fans to casual jigsaw puzzlers; for small kids still developing hand-eye coordination to adults looking for raunchy party games (which are stored in a special cupboard above the reach of youngsters). The store has everything from enamel pronoun pins and indie games to greeting cards and Pokémon cards. There’s even a whole display of cat-themed games and toys for fans of felines.

