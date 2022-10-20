Watch world-premiere documentaries without leaving the Peninsula at the 25th annual United Nations Association Film Festival

Read full article on original website
How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’
Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
‘It was the doorway to understanding myself’: How a self-taught home cook in Redwood City channeled her heritage through her debut Thai cookbook memoir
There’s a Chinese proverb that says, “It takes 10 years of practice for 10 minutes of performance.”. For VC Tang, a Thai woman who grew up in San Francisco and now lives in Redwood City, the proverb rings true as to how her debut book, a cookbook-memoir called “Come Eat, Grandma! Recipes and Stories of Thai Home Cooking” came together.
From brewery bashes to movie nights, here are 50 ways to have a spirited Halloween on the Peninsula
Trick-or-treating for kids, parties with live DJs for adults and more 2022 Halloween happenings. For the next few weeks, we’re just going to pretend not to see those sparkly snowmen and jolly Santas that popped up in big-box stores as early as September, because October is all about bats, skeletons and pumpkins. The proof? A lineup of pumpkin patches, Halloween carnivals, movie nights, concerts and shows taking place from now through Oct. 31 — although with Halloween itself falling on arguably the scariest day of the week, Monday, most events have crept onto the calendar a little earlier this year.
A new performance piece at Stanford mourns the loss of Black lives and makes a call to action
Eric Garner’s death at the hands of a New York City police officer led to the creation of ‘The Ritual of Breath is the Rite to Resist.’. “I can’t breathe.” Those were the final, repeated words of Eric Garner, as he died at the hands of a New York City police officer in 2014.
Changing the game: How a cross-country move and a battle with cancer inspired the opening of one of the Peninsula’s only game stores
The husband-and-wife duo behind Gamelandia hopes to foster inclusivity and community through their new business. Behind the doors of a shop on Palo Alto’s California Avenue is a brand-new game wonderland that aims to appeal to everyone – even people who say they don’t like games. Filled wall to wall with colorful game boxes of all sizes, Gamelandia has games for Dungeons & Dragons and “Twilight Imperium” fans to casual jigsaw puzzlers; for small kids still developing hand-eye coordination to adults looking for raunchy party games (which are stored in a special cupboard above the reach of youngsters). The store has everything from enamel pronoun pins and indie games to greeting cards and Pokémon cards. There’s even a whole display of cat-themed games and toys for fans of felines.
A restaurant tucked away in a downtown Palo Alto nonprofit is reopening for the first time since COVID
The Redwood at Avenidas has a new French chef at the helm. After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto will open its doors starting Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is...
‘We’re not trying to disrupt the industry’: How a Y Combinator-backed food hall startup is bringing a ghost kitchen alternative to the Peninsula
San Mateo-based Byte Kitchen has expanded with its second Noshery location in San Carlos. When COVID-19 hit and restaurants began closing down left and right, Mountain View resident Divyang Arora and his startup co-founders saw it as a call to action. Two years and a trip through the famous Y-Combinator startup accelerator later, he’s now CEO of Byte Kitchen, a startup helping independent restaurants scale up and get their dishes offered in other communities.
TheSixFifty.com
Palo Alto, CA
The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.
